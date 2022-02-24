Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, gives a magnetic particle bath to a piece of aircraft equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Madison used the magnetic particle mixture, made up of oil and fluorescent iron particles, to help identify aircraft equipment defects under a black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7075965
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-XN600-1170
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|23.36 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT