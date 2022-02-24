Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, gives a magnetic particle bath to a piece of aircraft equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Madison used the magnetic particle mixture, made up of oil and fluorescent iron particles, to help identify aircraft equipment defects under a black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

