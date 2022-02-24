Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

Airman 1st Class Demarco Baker, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, searches for defects on a piece of aircraft equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Baker ensured the aircraft had no defects and maintained its integrity to prevent in-flight failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

