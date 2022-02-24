Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 2 of 6]

    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Demarco Baker, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, searches for defects on a piece of aircraft equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Baker ensured the aircraft had no defects and maintained its integrity to prevent in-flight failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7075961
    VIRIN: 220224-F-XN600-1087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.79 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    maintenance
    airman
    NDI
    4 EMS
    readyAF

