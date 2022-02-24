Airman 1st Class Demarco Baker, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, searches for defects on a piece of aircraft equipment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Baker ensured the aircraft had no defects and maintained its integrity to prevent in-flight failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7075961
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-XN600-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
