Airman 1st Class Dillon Watt, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, tests the conductivity in sheet metal parts at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Watt tested the sheet metal to ensure it was viable for application and use to repair an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7075962
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-XN600-1134
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
