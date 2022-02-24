Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

Airman 1st Class Dillon Watt, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, tests the conductivity in sheet metal parts at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Watt tested the sheet metal to ensure it was viable for application and use to repair an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

