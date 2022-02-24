Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 1 of 6]

    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, analyzes the oil from an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Madison examined the oil to determine if it contained elements from worn down metal within the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7075960
    VIRIN: 220224-F-XN600-1122
    Resolution: 5636x3750
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    airman
    NDI
    SJAFB
    4 EMS
    readyAF

