Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, analyzes the oil from an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Madison examined the oil to determine if it contained elements from worn down metal within the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7075960 VIRIN: 220224-F-XN600-1122 Resolution: 5636x3750 Size: 10.87 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.