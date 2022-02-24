Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, searches for defects on a piece of aircraft equipment after a magnetic particle bath at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Fluorescent iron particles in the mixture become magnetized inside cracks or defects making them visible and glow under a black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

