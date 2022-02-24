Airman 1st Class Melquan Madison, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, searches for defects on a piece of aircraft equipment after a magnetic particle bath at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Fluorescent iron particles in the mixture become magnetized inside cracks or defects making them visible and glow under a black light. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7075964
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-XN600-1147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|24.41 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
