Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

Airman 1st Class Dillon Watt, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, reviews x-ray film at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Watt reviewed the x-ray of an F-15E Strike Eagle to ensure the interior doesn’t contain foreign objects or debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
