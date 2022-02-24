Airman 1st Class Dillon Watt, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, reviews x-ray film at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Watt reviewed the x-ray of an F-15E Strike Eagle to ensure the interior doesn’t contain foreign objects or debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7075963 VIRIN: 220224-F-XN600-1080 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.92 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.