    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks [Image 4 of 6]

    Inspecting Gadgets: NDI exposes the cracks

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Dillon Watt, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, reviews x-ray film at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Watt reviewed the x-ray of an F-15E Strike Eagle to ensure the interior doesn’t contain foreign objects or debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7075963
    VIRIN: 220224-F-XN600-1080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

