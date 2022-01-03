U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Nelson, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman examines inventory that 18th Wing Airmen will receive during a mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission to support the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:15 Photo ID: 7074069 VIRIN: 220301-F-GD090-0078 Resolution: 7334x4889 Size: 24.87 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.