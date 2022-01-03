18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman Megan McKenna, left, and Airman 1st Class Eric Nelson, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeymen share a check list used to ensure Airmen participating in the mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. Similar routine training is conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure poses attributes needed to compete, deter and win in a high-end fights across a variety of contested and uncontested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

