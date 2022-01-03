Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Megan McKenna, left, and Airman 1st Class Eric Nelson, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeymen share a check list used to ensure Airmen participating in the mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. Similar routine training is conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure poses attributes needed to compete, deter and win in a high-end fights across a variety of contested and uncontested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    gear
    18th LRS
    Indo-PACOM
    readiness and preparation

