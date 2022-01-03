Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen file into a personnel deployment function briefing after receiving individual protective equipment during a mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission in support of the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:15
    Photo ID: 7074064
    VIRIN: 220301-F-GD090-0045
    Resolution: 4710x7065
    Size: 26.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    gear
    18th LRS
    Indo-PACOM
    readiness and preparation

