18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen file into a personnel deployment function briefing after receiving individual protective equipment during a mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission in support of the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

