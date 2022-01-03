Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen process through a personnel deployment function line after receiving individual protective equipment during a routine mission focused training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. During the training, Kadena members will practice mobilization procedures and hone technical skills needed to enhance the installation’s operational readiness to support ongoing efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:15
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    gear
    18th LRS
    Indo-PACOM
    readiness and preparation

