18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

Teams from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare for the next group of U.S. Air Force Airmen to come through and gather individual protective equipment during a mission focused readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. Similar routine training is conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure Airmen poses attributes needed to compete, deter and win in a high-end fights across a variety of contested and uncontested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP