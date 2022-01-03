U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zayvien Dominguez, left, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief is issued a helmet by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schmidt, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron weapons vault NCO-in-charge in preparation for a routine mission focused training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to compete, deter and win in a high-end fight by evaluating processing and deployment functions to support the U.S.-Japan alliance and other partner nations, thus ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 02:15
|Photo ID:
|7074063
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-GD090-0007
|Resolution:
|7066x4711
|Size:
|24.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
