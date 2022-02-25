U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing Commander, pose for a photo with aircrews from around during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During his visit, Rupp recognized Airmen for excellent performance and participated in an air refueling flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 01:09 Photo ID: 7073995 VIRIN: 220225-F-GX249-0102 Resolution: 7356x4138 Size: 4.52 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.