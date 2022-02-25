Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing Commander, pose for a photo with aircrews from around during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During his visit, Rupp recognized Airmen for excellent performance and participated in an air refueling flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

