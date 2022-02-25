U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing Commander, pose for a photo with aircrews from around during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During his visit, Rupp recognized Airmen for excellent performance and participated in an air refueling flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7073995
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-GX249-0102
|Resolution:
|7356x4138
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT