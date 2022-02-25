Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 7 of 8]

    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander addresses and congratulates members of the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for their excellent performance at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. The 909th ARS plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished allowing for air-to-air refueling, which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 01:09
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airman
    5AF
    USDF: Kadena

