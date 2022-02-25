5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander addresses and congratulates members of the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for their excellent performance at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. The 909th ARS plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished allowing for air-to-air refueling, which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

