Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 4 of 8]

    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, 5th Air Force command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Justin Pauleon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, for excellent performance at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. Using a specialized boom on the back of a KC-135, boom operators are experts in safely transferring thousands of gallons of fuel to another aircraft in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 01:09
    Photo ID: 7073988
    VIRIN: 220225-F-GX249-0070
    Resolution: 6417x4584
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena
    5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airman
    5AF
    USDF: Kadena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT