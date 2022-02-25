5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, 5th Air Force command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Justin Pauleon, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, for excellent performance at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. Using a specialized boom on the back of a KC-135, boom operators are experts in safely transferring thousands of gallons of fuel to another aircraft in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

