5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, congratulates Leanne Oatman, Department of Defense Education Activity staff member, on her nomination for the Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year Award at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. The Joan Orr award recognizes the significant contributions to the community made by non-military spouses of Air Force military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

