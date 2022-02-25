U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, poses for a photo with Leanne Oatman, Department of Defense Education Activity staff member, at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25, 2022. The Joan Orr award recognizes the significant contributions to the community made by non-military spouses of Air Force military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 01:09 Photo ID: 7073983 VIRIN: 220225-F-GX249-0026 Resolution: 6016x4297 Size: 3.13 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.