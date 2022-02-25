U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force Commander, watches an F-15C Eagle be refueled during a flight from Kadena Air Base, Feb. 25,2022. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished allowing for air-to-air refueling, eliminating the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7073992
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-GX249-0065
|Resolution:
|7051x4701
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Air Force Commander visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
