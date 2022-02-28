Rear Adm. Richard Timme, Eighth Coast Guard District Commander (left), shakes hands with the King of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity Feb. 28, 2022. The Coast Guard participated in the 2022 Lundi Gras celebration by providing transport for the club. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7073760 VIRIN: 220228-G-JR369-1289 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 7.22 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.