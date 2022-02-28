Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras

U.S. Coast Guard color guard stands with Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans, Feb. 28, 2022. The color guard helped escort the club to the official Lundi Gras celebration in Woldenberg Park. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: NEW ORLEANS, US