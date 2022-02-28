The king and queen of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club stand with fellow members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity, Feb. 28, 2022. The members of the club were transported aboard the cutter from the Port of New Orleans to Woldenberg Park in New Orleans for the 2022 Lundi Gras celebration. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7073758 VIRIN: 220228-G-JR369-1288 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 9.08 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.