The king and queen of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club stand with fellow members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity, Feb. 28, 2022. The members of the club were transported aboard the cutter from the Port of New Orleans to Woldenberg Park in New Orleans for the 2022 Lundi Gras celebration. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7073758
|VIRIN:
|220228-G-JR369-1288
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT