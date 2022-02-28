Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club members sail aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Barbara Mabrity Feb. 28, 2022. The club is traditionally transported to the Lundi Gras celebration in New Orleans from the Mississippi River. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7073741 VIRIN: 220228-G-JR369-1144 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.16 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.