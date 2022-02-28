Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club members sail aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Barbara Mabrity Feb. 28, 2022. The club is traditionally transported to the Lundi Gras celebration in New Orleans from the Mississippi River. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 19:41
|Photo ID:
|7073741
|VIRIN:
|220228-G-JR369-1144
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
