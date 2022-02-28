Rear Adm. Richard Timme, Eighth Coast Guard District commander (center), stands aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity Feb. 28, 2022. Timme along with other Coast Guard service members helped welcome the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club aboard the cutter as a part of the 2022 Lundi Gras celebration. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7073733 VIRIN: 220228-G-JR369-1096 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.95 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.