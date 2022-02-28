Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 2 of 7]

    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander (right), stands aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity Feb. 28, 2022. Watson participated in the transport of King Zulu and members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure club to Woldenberg Park in New Orleans. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class James Hague)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:40
    Photo ID: 7073725
    VIRIN: 220228-G-JR369-1094
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard participates in 2022 Lundi Gras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Lundi Gras
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT