USAF supports NATO’s collective defense

Forward deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen and Lithuanian airfield operations personnel move an aircraft maintenance air conditioning unit with a heavy-lift crane at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, allies worked together to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT by SrA John Wright