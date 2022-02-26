Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6]

    USAF supports NATO’s collective defense

    SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LITHUANIA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Forward deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen and Lithuanian airfield operations personnel move an aircraft maintenance air conditioning unit with a heavy-lift crane at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, allies worked together to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Air Forces in Europe

    NATO
    allies
    U.S. Air Force
    Lithuania
    Siauliai Air Base
    europeansupport2022

