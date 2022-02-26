U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Hicks, 48th Maintenance Group weapons standardization squadron lead crew team chief, offloads an MJ-1C bomb lift from a Polish air force C-130H Hercules at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. These capabilities afford NATO leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 03:10
|Photo ID:
|7071947
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-KY598-2030
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
