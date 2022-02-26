U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Hicks, 48th Maintenance Group weapons standardization squadron lead crew team chief, offloads an MJ-1C bomb lift from a Polish air force C-130H Hercules at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. These capabilities afford NATO leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7071947 VIRIN: 220226-F-KY598-2030 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 9.64 MB Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.