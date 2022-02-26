USAF supports NATO’s collective defense

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrive at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th FW forward deployed to the Baltic region, where the fifth generation aircraft will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for an extended period from forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

