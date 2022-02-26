U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett M. Bellemore, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function superintendent, directs movement of an MHU-120 trailer, used for munitions transport, with a heavy-lift crane at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. Airmen and Lithuanian airfield operations personnel worked late into the night to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing in support of NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7071949 VIRIN: 220226-F-KY598-3088 Resolution: 5537x3684 Size: 8.75 MB Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.