U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrive at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7071946 VIRIN: 220226-F-KY598-2005 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 9.3 MB Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF supports NATO’s collective defense [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.