USAF supports NATO’s collective defense

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Polish air force members offload an air conditioning unit used for aircraft maintenance at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, allies worked together to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Photo ID: 7071950 Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT