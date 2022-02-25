Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training

U.S. Airmen, assigned to 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, observe the terrain while in radio contact with German Eurofighters during joint terminal attack controller training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

