A German Eurofighter conducts a show of force fly by during joint terminal attack controller training with U.S. Airmen assigned to 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7071933 VIRIN: 220225-A-BS310-0778 Resolution: 5044x3363 Size: 16.78 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.