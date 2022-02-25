U.S. Air Force SSgt. Benjamin Blake, assigned to 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, watches a German Eurofighter fly by during joint terminal attack controller training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
This work, Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
