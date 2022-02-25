Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German Eurofighter conducts a show of force fly by during joint terminal attack controller training with U.S. Airmen assigned to 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 02:23
    Photo ID: 7071936
    VIRIN: 220225-A-BS310-0730
    Resolution: 4352x2902
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

