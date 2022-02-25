Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7071938 VIRIN: 220225-A-BS310-0199 Resolution: 6696x4464 Size: 18.58 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.