Joint U.S. Air Force and German fighter jets training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Nelson, left, and Staff Sgt. Diante Cooper, both assigned to 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, talk to German Eurofighter jets via radio during joint terminal attack controller training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

