PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2022) Henry J. Kaiser-class underway fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Essex, Feb. 27, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7071354 VIRIN: 220227-N-EB193-1118 Resolution: 13376x3567 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.