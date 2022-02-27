USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2022) Seaman Jorge Segundo, a native of Murrieta, Calif., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), handles line during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 27, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

