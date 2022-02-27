USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2022) From left to right, Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Roland Tijerina, a native of Raymondville, Texas, Lt. Dewey McKoy, a native of Goldsboro, N.C., and Lt. Cmdr. Roberto Johnson, a native of Orlando, Fla., all assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observe Henry J. Kaiser-class underway fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Essex, Feb. 27, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

