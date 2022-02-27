USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Matthew Beck, a native of Canton, Ohio, near, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Bradly Rich, a native of Capon Ridge, W.Va., both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare to fire a shot-line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), Feb. 27, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

