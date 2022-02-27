Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), handle line during a replenishment-at-sea onboard Essex, Feb. 27, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7071347
    VIRIN: 210227-N-AH435-1064
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 846.75 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

