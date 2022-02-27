PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Stanton, a native of Dowagiac, Mich., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses a sextant aboard Essex, Feb. 26, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 Photo ID: 7071345 VIRIN: 220226-N-KF697-1091 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.