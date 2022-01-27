Senior Airman Kevin Chachere, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, searches inside a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Crew chief duties include extensive pre-flight and post-flight inspections and all-around maintenance to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7070819
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-XN600-1675
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
