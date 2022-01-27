333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

Senior Airman Kevin Chachere, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, searches inside a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Crew chief duties include extensive pre-flight and post-flight inspections and all-around maintenance to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US