333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

Airman 1st Class Dw-Wayne Hill, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics apprentice, assists in launching a sortie for training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Prior to takeoff, maintainers’ remove pins and chocks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
