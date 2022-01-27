Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 4 of 9]

    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Dw-Wayne Hill, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics apprentice, assists in launching a sortie for training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Prior to takeoff, maintainers’ remove pins and chocks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7070814
    VIRIN: 220127-F-XN600-1596
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance
    333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    maintenance
    airman
    SJAFB
    readyAF
    333 FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT