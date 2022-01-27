333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

Airman 1st Class Dw-Wayne Hill, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics apprentice, assists in launching a sortie for training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Avionics apprentices maintain the radar navigation and communication systems on aircraft. When assisting the crew chief, Hill stood on standby to provide emergency procedures if needed and served as a second pair of eyes for the crew chief. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

