Airman 1st Class Luke Litzner, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, puts up panels and utility hydro systems on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. The panels protect systems and is part of the preflight checks that are accomplished before any sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7070816 VIRIN: 220127-F-XN600-1627 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.4 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.