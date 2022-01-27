Airman 1st Class Luke Litzner, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, puts up panels and utility hydro systems on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. The panels protect systems and is part of the preflight checks that are accomplished before any sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7070816
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-XN600-1627
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT