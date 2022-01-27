333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

Airman 1st Class Luke Litzner, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, waits to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle sortie for trainee pilots at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Crew chiefs are responsible for managing and supervising all maintenance on their respective aircraft by coordinating with other maintenance specialties such as propulsion, hydraulics and fuels to ensure aircraft is operational in a timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
