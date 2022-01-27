Senior Airman Zachary Clarson, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, secures fasteners on panels for an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft are ready for any mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7070817
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-XN600-1670
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 333 FGS: Flightline maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
