333 FGS: Flightline maintenance

Senior Airman Zachary Clarson, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, secures fasteners on panels for an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Crew chiefs ensure the aircraft are ready for any mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

