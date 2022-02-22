Sen. Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, is given a briefing from Daniel Cass, 49th Operations Group director of operations, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Heinrich visited Holloman AFB to learn about Holloman and its various mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
02.22.2022
|02.28.2022 10:57
|7070300
|220222-F-ID578-1017
|8256x5504
|4.94 MB
|Location:
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|2
|0
This work, New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Mexico Senator Heinrich Tours Holloman
