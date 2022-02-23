(From left to right) Capt. Brian Williams, 29th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, instructs Oliver Riquelme, military legislative assistant and Maj. Yvette Coddington, defense fellow, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Prior to the simulator, Requelme and Coddington were able to learn about the MQ-9 and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7070302 VIRIN: 220223-F-ID578-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.1 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.