New Mexico Senator Visits Holloman

(From left to right) Capt. Brian Williams, 29th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, instructs Oliver Riquelme, military legislative assistant and Maj. Yvette Coddington, defense fellow, Feb. 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Prior to the simulator, Requelme and Coddington were able to learn about the MQ-9 and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
02.23.2022
02.28.2022
|7070302
|220223-F-ID578-1006
|8256x5504
|7.1 MB
|Location:
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|1
|0
